Fishkind Conversations: Initial Retail Reports Come Bearing Gifts

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 29, 2016 at 2:55 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Preliminary reports say Black Friday sales were stronger than expected, mostly due to a surge in on line shopping. Add up the totals between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and retailers say you’ll get higher sales than last year.

As economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston, you can learn a lot from retail sales reports about the financial state of the nation and your neighborhood. And Fishkind says these initial reports seem to bring glad tidings.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
