Spotlight: Mills 50 District Hopes You Will Shop Its Small Businesses Saturday

Move over Black Friday, and make way for Small Business Saturday. There’s a special festival being hosted by “The District at Mills 50” shopping, arts, and entertainment district.

The event is called the“Small Business Saturday Market and Bazaar,”with food trucks, a raffle, and an eclectic selection of handmade artisan items created by locals.

"Our philosophy is that these dollars that get spent in our community, the business owners then go out to dinner and tip their waitress and their waitress can afford to buy something new from Retromended across the street, or go to a different restaurant and eat, and it keeps those dollars flowing through our community and keeps our community strong," said “The District at Mills 50” owner Jamey Harper.

