© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Braille Association Looks For New Home

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 25, 2016 at 4:27 AM EST
The Braille Association of Mid Florida produces embossed images like this sea turtle for some of its books. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The Braille Association of Mid Florida produces embossed images like this sea turtle for some of its books. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

For more than 50 years volunteers with the Braille Association of Mid Florida produced textbooks, and picture books, for visually impaired kids.

But now the volunteers have to move out of their temporary home at Longwood Elementary School. And until they find a new home the machines they use to make braille textbooks and embossed images will go into storage.

We talk with Braille Association president Mariann Witengier about the work they do and their search for a new home.

[masterslider id="80"]

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details