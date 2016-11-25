Intersection: Braille Association Looks For New Home

For more than 50 years volunteers with the Braille Association of Mid Florida produced textbooks, and picture books, for visually impaired kids.

But now the volunteers have to move out of their temporary home at Longwood Elementary School. And until they find a new home the machines they use to make braille textbooks and embossed images will go into storage.

We talk with Braille Association president Mariann Witengier about the work they do and their search for a new home.

[masterslider id="80"]