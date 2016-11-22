© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Businesses, Employees & The New Overtime Regulations

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 22, 2016 at 6:16 AM EST
Screenshot of the Department of Labor website
Screenshot of the Department of Labor website

Four million more Americans will be eligible to earn overtime from December 1st. That’s when new regulations from the Department of Labor kick in, raising the threshold for overtime eligibility from $455 a week to $913 a week, or $47,476 a year.

But there are questions about what the incoming Donald Trump administration means for the law, and there's also a federal lawsuit which could delay these new regulations.

Orlando area employment lawyer Patricia Sigman talks about what the law means for businesses and employees, how it could have an impact on work-life balance, and what the upcoming ruling on the federal lawsuit could mean for the implementation of the new regulations. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details