Intersection: Businesses, Employees & The New Overtime Regulations

Four million more Americans will be eligible to earn overtime from December 1st. That’s when new regulations from the Department of Labor kick in, raising the threshold for overtime eligibility from $455 a week to $913 a week, or $47,476 a year.

But there are questions about what the incoming Donald Trump administration means for the law, and there's also a federal lawsuit which could delay these new regulations.

Orlando area employment lawyer Patricia Sigman talks about what the law means for businesses and employees, how it could have an impact on work-life balance, and what the upcoming ruling on the federal lawsuit could mean for the implementation of the new regulations.