Anyone Concerned About Violent Crime In Orlando Invited To Community Discussion

Community leaders are reacting to several recent violent crimes in Orlando with a round-table discussion Monday night. Bishop Kelvin L. Cobaris of The Impact Church of Orlando in the Washington Shores area said addressing gun violence is only part of the equation.

“There’s a social economic plight that is in the urban community and there are some systemic issues that have to be addressed on how we tackle them; how do we make sure that our guns are not in the hands of the wrong people?”

Cobaris said the community needs to come up with ways to get youth on the right track and away from street gangs and drugs. The round-table is open to everyone. It starts at 6 p.m. at Village Square on Goldwyn Avenue, the old Wilcox Mall.

Cobaris said the next step is a larger “Solutions Summit” in a couple of weeks to come up with concrete proposals to take to local elected leaders and others who may be able to fund the ideas.