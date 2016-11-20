© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Next-Generation Weather Satellite Launch Success

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 20, 2016 at 4:41 PM EST
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying GOES-R spacecraft for NASA and NOAA lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 6:42 p.m. EST. Photo: ULA
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying GOES-R spacecraft for NASA and NOAA lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 6:42 p.m. EST. Photo: ULA

A next-generation weather satellite is in orbit, thanks to NASA and United Launch Alliance. It’s taking forecasters from black and white TV to high-definition.

An Atlas V rocket launched by United Launch Alliance sent the GOES-R satellite to orbit Saturday, providing crucial weather forecasting images of earth’s western hemisphere.

The high-tech satellite will send storm and lightning images, as frequently as every 30 seconds, to weather forecasters to better predict storms and measure the intensity of hurricanes.

GOES-R is heading to a geostationary orbit, meaning it will orbit at the same speed as the earth, allowing it to focus on one spot, all the time.

Saturday's launch was delayed due to a vehicle anomaly and range issues, but that was resolved and the rocket launched just moments before the hour-long launch window closed.

Meteorologists from across the country traveled to Kennedy Space Center to see the launch. NBC’s Al Roker said he wants to "make American weather great again."

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
