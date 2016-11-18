© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Looks To Boost Pedestrian, Bike Safety Around Campus

By Abe Aboraya
Published November 18, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
UCF Welcome Center. Photo Credit: Keone via. Flickr
UCF Welcome Center. Photo Credit: Keone via. Flickr

The University of Central Florida could become more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

UCF and Orange County have struck a deal to increase pedestrian and bike safety in and around UCF.

The plan commits the University of Central Florida to nearly $9 million in pedestrian and bike safety projects. That includes things like improving pedestrian safety at five intersections, adding five feet of bike lane to Alafaya Trail, and providing more lighting.

One potentially large commitment doesn’t have a price tag: That’s to connect bike trails in Orange and Seminole counties through campus.

“I just want to say thank you to UCF to working with the county and getting some of these improvement done that will hopefully save some accidents in the future," said Planning Board Member Rick Baldocchi.

Orange County’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the five-year deal. Next, the full county commission must pass it at an upcoming meeting.

Check here to read the plan in detail. Metro Orlando had the country’s worst pedestrian death rates in 2014.

Tags
Central Florida NewsUCFHealthHealth WMFEHealth Nerdorlando bike safety
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details