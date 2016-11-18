UCF Looks To Boost Pedestrian, Bike Safety Around Campus

The University of Central Florida could become more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

UCF and Orange County have struck a deal to increase pedestrian and bike safety in and around UCF.

The plan commits the University of Central Florida to nearly $9 million in pedestrian and bike safety projects. That includes things like improving pedestrian safety at five intersections, adding five feet of bike lane to Alafaya Trail, and providing more lighting.

One potentially large commitment doesn’t have a price tag: That’s to connect bike trails in Orange and Seminole counties through campus.

“I just want to say thank you to UCF to working with the county and getting some of these improvement done that will hopefully save some accidents in the future," said Planning Board Member Rick Baldocchi.

Orange County’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the five-year deal. Next, the full county commission must pass it at an upcoming meeting.

Check here to read the plan in detail. Metro Orlando had the country’s worst pedestrian death rates in 2014.