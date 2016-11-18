Transcripts Of 911 Calls From Pulse Shooting Released

The City of Orlando has released transcripts from 911 calls made during the initial wave of gunfire at Pulse nightclub.

The transcripts show club-goers calling 911 dispatchers, telling them they've been injured and are hiding. The callers ask when the police are coming.

The transcripts also show dispatchers trying to collect information on the gunman: what he looked like and where he was located.

The calls were released after media organizations sued the city. A judge ordered all the calls after 2:12 AM be released, and transcripts of calls from before that time, when the gunman was shooting, made public.

WMFE was not a party of the lawsuit.