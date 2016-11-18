Spotlight: "Watercolors In Sound" Exhibit Opens In New Smyrna Beach

Musician and naturalist Bernie Krause says, “While a picture may indeed be worth a thousand words, a natural soundscape is worth a thousand pictures.”

That’s the idea behind Atlantic Center for the Arts’ Watercolors in Sound exhibit in New Smyrna Beach. It will run throughout December.

In the fall, the center held a public series of "sound walks" as part of a community arts and wellness initiative. Organizers said these were meditative excursions to help people hone in on their sense of listening. The exhibit is the culmination of that project.

"When we're talking about arts and wellness, we're searching for personal wellness, we're searching for a time to relax the mind and eliminate distractions, to de-stress, to focus and really with a calm mind we can then empathize and understand our place in a more ecologically balanced soundscape if you will," said Eve Payor, special events coordinator for the center.

The exhibit includes recordings of ambient sounds from places including Marine Discovery Center, New Smyrna Beach Marina and Spruce Creek Park.

