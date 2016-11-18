© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Army Corps Says It's Prepared To Move Faster On Everglades Reservoir -- With Funding

By Amy Green
Published November 18, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

Planning for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee is scheduled to begin in 2021.

The reservoir is crucial to restoring the Everglades, and the project could get started sooner if funding were available.

The reservoir is aimed at restoring a more natural flow of water to the Everglades. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work with the state on the project.

"We know that storage north, south, east and west of the lake are all critical components that have been part of the concept for Everglades restoration since its inception, and the storage south of the lake is the next major planning effort," says Lt. Col. Jennifer Reynolds of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Incoming Senate President Joe Negron has proposed putting state conservation funding toward buying land for a reservoir.

Proponents say the reservoir also would help alleviate discharges of excess polluted water from Lake Okeechobee to coastal estuaries, but critics say the state should focus on other projects.

Reynolds also says bipartisan support for Everglades restoration is unlikely to waver under President-elect Donald Trump.

"We anticipate that there will be some changes, and we will move through those," she says. "We don't anticipate there to be significant changes in support for the Everglades restoration projects."

A $17 billion restoration is underway in the Everglades, the largest in the world.

Trump has called climate change a hoax and appears poised to roll back an array of environmental policies but has said he is committed to protecting the Everglades.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsevergladesEnvironmentu.s. army corps of engineers
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details