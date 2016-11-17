© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AMA Forms New Policies to Prevent Tobacco Use in Young Adults

By Radio Intern
Published November 17, 2016 at 10:48 AM EST
Photo via Pixabay
Photo via Pixabay

The American Medical Association has adopted new policies to prevent tobacco use in young adults.

The AMA’s new policies ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to require tobacco companies to not only add graphic warning labels to all cigarette packages, but to also raise the minimum legal purchase age to 21 for all tobacco products.

Dr. Andrew Gurman, president of AMA, said the new policies were made to prevent people from starting tobacco use.

“The AMA has been committed to ending tobacco use for a long, long time,” Gurman said. “This is one more policy that we would urge be adopted in order to further that goal.”

So far this year, Hawaii and California are the first states to raise the minimum legal purchase age to 21, and the AMA hopes other states will do the same.

