New Research Shows Wide Scope Of Climate Change Impacts

New research out of the University of Florida shows climate change is affecting all aspects of life on Earth, from entire ecosystems to the genetics of individual animals.

The University of Florida research reveals 80 percent of the Earth's ecological processes from breeding to migration show signs of adaptation to climate change.

Lead author Brett Scheffers says in one study scientists hatched dormant, century-old eggs of water fleas retrieved from wetland sediments. He says of the hatchlings:

"The individuals 100 years ago are less tolerant to heat. They preferred cooler climates. And the animals living today prefer hotter climates. They're better able to deal with heat. And so we've seen a genetic change in these individuals over time."

The research shows humans are not immune either, as we grapple with more disease and pest outbreaks and a redistribution of farmland as temperatures and precipitation change.