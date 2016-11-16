Intersection: Grants Help Community Grieve

Five months after the Pulse shooting, the Central Florida Foundation is investing in community healing. It’s been handing out grants to directly help survivors and now it’s given out two more grants: The first grant, $50,000 to the Friends Talking Faith radio show, for special programs and community forums to help the healing process. And $6,000 to the Trauma Resource Institute to help train first responders and community leaders in the wake of tragedy.

Joining us now to talk about these projects is Mark Brewer, President and CEO of the Central Florida Foundation.