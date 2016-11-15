Newly Released Emergency Calls Come From Inside Pulse

Newly released emergency calls come from inside the Pulse nightclub.

The calls were made public Tuesday after a legal battle with media organizations including The Associated Press and Orlando Sentinel. 90.7 News was not a party to the suit.

The city of Orlando had sought to withhold the public records under a Florida law barring the release of recordings depicting a person's death.

Some 911 calls already have been released, including exchanges authorities had with the gunman who killed 49 and left more than 50 wounded.

The mass shooting was the worst in modern American history.