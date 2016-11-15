© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Commentary: What Does President Trump Mean For Florida's Economy?

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 15, 2016 at 3:58 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says Florida’s economy could benefit from a Trump administration...depending how quickly he pushes through his immigration and trade policies.

Fishkind says deporting millions of undocumented but law-abiding citizens would have a serious impact on tourism, agriculture and construction.

But in the short term, he says a combination of infrastructure spending and tax cuts could help the U.S. economy grow by 3 percent next year… and faster growth for the Florida economy.

 

 

Tags
Fishkind Economic Commentaries
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details