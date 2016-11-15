Fishkind Commentary: What Does President Trump Mean For Florida's Economy?

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says Florida’s economy could benefit from a Trump administration...depending how quickly he pushes through his immigration and trade policies.

Fishkind says deporting millions of undocumented but law-abiding citizens would have a serious impact on tourism, agriculture and construction.

But in the short term, he says a combination of infrastructure spending and tax cuts could help the U.S. economy grow by 3 percent next year… and faster growth for the Florida economy.