Endangered Florida Panther Expands Its Range

By Amy Green
Published November 15, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Florida wildlife authorities say the state's panther population is expanding beyond the endangered animal's primary habitat in southwest Florida.

For the first time in more than 40 years wildlife authorities have discovered evidence of a female Florida panther north of the Caloosahatchee River.

A biologist found female tracks. Because males routinely are in the area wildlife authorities hope breeding will begin there.

The state's panther population is estimated at around 180 compared with fewer than 30 when the animal first was listed as endangered in 1967.

Florida wildlife authorities have called for greater federal involvement in the animal's recovery as the number of panther attacks on the area's cattle and other livestock has grown.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
