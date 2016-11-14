© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After Legal Battle, More Pulse 911 Calls Become Public

By Amy Green
Published November 14, 2016 at 11:52 AM EST
The crime scene at Pulse Nightclub
The crime scene at Pulse Nightclub

New emergency calls placed during to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting have been released.

The calls have been made public after a legal battle with media organizations.

Dozens of 911 calls placed after 2:12 a.m. have been released. A judge also ordered transcripts of earlier calls should be made available.

Media organizations including The Associated Press and Orlando Sentinel had sought the calls.

But the city of Orlando had countered the public records should be withheld under a Florida law prohibiting the release of recordings depicting the killing of a person.

Other emergency calls already have been released, including calls authorities exchanged with the gunman during his June 12 rampage.

Forty-nine club goers died in the attack, and more than 50 were injured.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the calls were from inside the nightclub

 

