How Did Florida Latinos Vote In The Presidential Election?

In Florida, 62 percent of Latinos voted for Hillary Clinton, 35 percent voted for President-Elect Donald Trump. That’s according to early exit polls cited by Pew Research Center.

Pew’s Jens Manuel Krogstad said the state’s Cuban-American population drove up overall Latino support for Trump in the Sunshine State.

“Among Cubans, the vote was a little more evenly divided. 54 percent of Cubans voted for Trump and 41 percent voted for Clinton,” said Krogstad.

The polls do not factor out the growing Puerto Rican vote. The Edison Research polls show among non-Cuban Latinos in Florida, 71 percent voted for Clinton and 26 percent voted for Trump.