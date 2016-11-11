Spotlight: Opera Orlando's Season Opens With "Don Pasquale"

Opera Orlando is kicking off its official inaugural season November 18th at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, with a mainstage production of “Don Pasquale.”

Peter Strummer plays the title role. He said this “opera buffa,” or comical opera, is a lot more accessible than one may think.

"It's this typical old man who decides he's going to marry a young woman and with all of the foibles that it entails, and then realizes he made a huge mistake," said Strummer.

