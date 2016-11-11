© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Opera Orlando's Season Opens With "Don Pasquale"

By Crystal Chavez
Published November 11, 2016 at 1:21 PM EST
Photo from Opera Orlando's Facebook page
Photo from Opera Orlando's Facebook page

Opera Orlando is kicking off its official inaugural season November 18th at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, with a mainstage production of “Don Pasquale.”

Peter Strummer plays the title role. He said this “opera buffa,” or comical opera, is a lot more accessible than one may think.

"It's this typical old man who decides he's going to marry a young woman and with all of the foibles that it entails, and then realizes he made a huge mistake," said Strummer.

Listen to 90.7’s Nicole Creston's conversation with internationally-renown opera performer Strummer in the audio player above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightopera
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details