Orange County Law Enforcement Agencies Kick Off "Operation Safe Holiday"

Law enforcement agencies across Orange County are partnering to prevent crime over the holiday season. The effort, called Operation Safe Holiday kicks off Friday with a message from newly re-elected county sheriff Jerry Demings and Orlando Police Chief John Mina to have fun, but stay vigilant. As part of the safety effort agencies plan to work with homeowners associations and private security teams in the area’s retail and tourism industry.

“During the holiday time when so many folks are distracted with other fun things they’re doing, as appropriate as that is, we also want to make sure that they stay safe, as well, and remain aware of their surroundings and take care of themselves and their families," said Captain Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the office, robberies and residential burglaries were down last year. But commercial burglaries and auto burglaries rose slightly. Nieves said preventive action is key.

“Numbers may be going down. We want to make sure that we keep trying to stay ahead of it because, in fact, that one crime—one incident of a burglary, one incident of a robbery—all of that affects that person that it affects.”

This is the eighth annual operation of its kind.