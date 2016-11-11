© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Body Camera Video Reveals Danger, Uncertainty Pulse First Responders Faced

By Amy Green
Published November 11, 2016 at 7:14 AM EST

Hours of video recorded by the body cameras of Orange County deputies responding to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting reveal the danger they faced.

Some two dozen videos are the latest public records related to the worst mass shooting in modern American history to be released.

The videos show law enforcement clearing entrances and going into the Pulse nightclub where a gunman killed 49 and wounded at least 50 more.

One video shows a deputy preparing a stretcher after a SWAT team blasted through the nightclub's wall to reach hostages.

In other footage the sounds of authorities running mix with police radios and cellphone rings.

A judge also has ordered the release of 911 calls placed from inside the club after 2:12 a.m. Transcripts of earlier emergency calls also will be made public.

 

Central Florida NewsPulsePulse Shooting
