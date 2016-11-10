© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Scientists To President-Elect Trump: Climate Change Is No Hoax

By Amy Green
Published November 10, 2016 at 10:32 AM EST
Photo courtesy NASA
Photo courtesy NASA

Florida scientists are calling on President-elect Donald Trump to acknowledge climate change as not a hoax.

The scientists are calling for a meeting with the president-elect who in tweets has described climate change as a hoax created by China or something based on faulty science.

Jeff Chanton of Florida State University is among the 26 scientists who in October signed an open letter to Trump requesting the meeting.

"For every other waste product that we dispense with in our lives like garbage and sewage we pay to have that removed and we pay to deal with that and treat it. But for CO2 waste, and carbon dioxide is a waste product, we just dump it into the atmosphere freely."

Chanton says now that Trump has been elected president it is important his administration continue Obama administration policies limiting emissions.

He says Florida is among the nation's most prone states to climate change and sea level rise with its vast shoreline, flat geography and vulnerability to damaging tropical storms.

 

Central Florida News sea level rise Climate change Environment Donald Trump
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
