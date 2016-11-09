Florida GOP Strategist: I-4 Corridor Key In "Change Election"

Florida has a history of close elections and Tuesday night was no different. This summer, GOP strategist Adam Goodman wrote a column about how the polls in Florida could be wrong and Trump could win the state.

"People in Florida, like those across America, basically made the decision they had enough of a system they felt was letting them down. I think the working class in particular voiced great displeasure last night that the system is no longer working for them," said Goodman.

