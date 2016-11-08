© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Plans To Buy Pulse Nightclub Site For Memorial

By Catherine Welch
Published November 8, 2016 at 6:33 AM EST
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green
The city of Orlando plans to buy the Pulse nightclub to eventually convert the site into a memorial. Next week the city council will vote on whether to purchase the property for $2.25 million.

The gay nightclub has been a gathering place for mourners since the June 12th attack left 49 people dead and more than 50 injured.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a video statement that community input will help shape the memorial.

“We want to maintain it as-is for a period of time, 12 to 18 months, so people from around the country and the world that want to visit the site can do so,” said Dyer.

If the deal goes through, the city will close on the land around the end of the year.

