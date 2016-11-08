© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Central Florida Voters Head To The Polls

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 8, 2016 at 4:50 AM EST
Photo: Catherine Welch
Photo: Catherine Welch

Millions of Floridians have already cast their vote for President, Senator, and a swath of other races. But for those who haven’t, today’s the day: the polls are open and the long presidential campaign is at an end.

We’re joined by Dick Batchelor, former Democratic State Lawmaker and Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel. And we hear from voters across Central Florida: Why did they vote early? What about the ceremony of voting on election day? And how has the presidential election divided friends and family? 

Also, a look at the concerns of election fraud and intimidation: what are supervisors of elections doing to make this a clean election.

