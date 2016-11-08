Intersection: Aubrey Jewett On Election Day In Florida

A divisive presidential campaign doesn’t appear to have dampened enthusiasm among Florida voters, with record early voting turnout.

University of Central Florida associate professor of Political Science Aubrey Jewett takes us back in time, talking about how the technology of voting on election day has changed since 2000, and the challenges facing pollsters as this contentious election reaches its conclusion.

And Jewett says he'll be watching the bellwether Hillsborough County as votes are tallied on election night.