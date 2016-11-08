Full-Strength Medical Marijuana Delivered In Deltona

Florida voters today will decided whether or not to allow broader access to medical marijuana, but one Deltona family got full-strength medical marijuana Monday.

Florida lawmakers approved medical marijuana with THC for terminally ill patients this year, if two doctors sign off. Surterra Therapeutics delivered full-strength medical marijuana to their first patient in Central Florida under the law: 15-year-old Juan Cruz. He’s terminally ill with cancer.

Cruz had to wait 90 days to get the marijuana spray.

“We’re super excited about this," said his mother Jackie Cuevas. "We’ve been waiting for a long time. It’s been 90 day but it feels like 90 months.”

His family hopes the orange-flavored marijuana spray will allow Juan to come off of the continuous morphine drip. Voters will decide whether or not to allow more Floridians to have access to medical marijuana.