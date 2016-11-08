© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Keeping Voter Protection Watchdog Group Busy

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 8, 2016
vote-pct-sign-generic_by-brendan-beagle-byrne

The director of a voter rights hotline says Florida is keeping volunteers busy this election season.

Kristen Clark, the executive director of the lawyers committee for civil rights under law, said 75,000 people have called the Election Protection hotline in the US... many of them from Florida.

“It’s a state that’s kept us busy this election season," said Clark.

"In addition to complaints about voter intimidation we’ve heard from many voters who did not receive absentee ballots in a timely manner.”

 When volunteers get a call about voters’ rights being infringed, Clark said they call local elections supervisors to try to resolve the problem.

Clark said the work of her group doesn't stop on November 9th. She said the US needs to overhaul its election system.

“What’s clear is that voter discrimination remains a real problem. The Supreme Court issued a ruling in 2013 that gut a core provision of the voting rights act, and it’s time for congress to take action to restore the act.” 

The part of the voting rights act that was struck down established which states require federal oversight for voting procedures.

Clark said states also need to do more to improve voter access.

Matthew Peddie
