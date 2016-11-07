© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Drier Forecast Prompts End To Lake Okeechobee Discharges

By Amy Green
Published November 7, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Satellite photograph of Lake Okeechobee from July 2016, showing a large cyanobacteria algae bloom. Image courtesy of NASA
Satellite image of Lake Okeechobee showing the cyanobacteria algae bloom. Image courtesy of NASA

Water managers are suspending flows from Lake Okeechobee to Florida's east coast, where the influxes triggered toxic algae blooms this summer.

They are looking ahead to a dry year after one of the state's wettest.

The discharges will slow to a trickle to Florida's west coast, where the estuary requires some water from Lake Okeechobee to help manage its salinity.

Mark Perry of the Florida Oceanographic Society says some 218 billion gallons of water flowed to the east coast from the state's largest lake since the discharges began in January.

"It quantifies to over 200 days or so of water supply to all of south Florida. So it's really a major amount of water that's been discharged."

More than 400 billion gallons flowed to the west coast.

Heavy rain forced the discharges, triggering toxic algae blooms that prompted emergency declarations in four counties. With drier weather coming, water managers want to conserve water.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
