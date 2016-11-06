POTUS, Stevie Wonder Draw Thousands At Kissimmee Rally for Hillary Clinton

The legendary Stevie Wonder warmed up the crowd of 11,000 people in Kissimmee with a promise that he would come back to perform in Florida to if voters would help elect Hillary Clinton. More than 40 percent of registered voters in this key battleground state cast early ballots before the deadline. Now, both presidential campaigns are ramping up their ground game efforts to get on-the-fence voters to the polls on Election Day.

In this area with Florida's highest concentration of Puerto Ricans and unaffiliated voters, President Obama made his final appeal to central Floridians to cast ballots for his fellow Democrat and former Secretary of State on Election Day by speaking to his legacy.

“I may not be on the ballot this time, but everything we’ve done is on the ballot. Protecting the environment is on the ballot. Treating people fairly is on the ballot. Civil rights is on the ballot. Our democracy is on the ballot.”

He then went on to urge people to translate their desires for better jobs, higher wages, immigration reform, and debt relief for Puerto Rico by going to the polls.

This was President Obama's second visit to central Florida in the past ten days. Each time, he has spoken to supporters about the importance of the down ballot candidates, encouraging them to vote for Democratic candidate in the race for Florida's U.S. Senate seat, Patrick Murphy.

Central Florida is the key to the state's twenty-nine electoral votes that will determine the outcome of the presidential race.