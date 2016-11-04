Spotlight: Singing Meteorologist Says Bye To Central Florida With One Final Show

Marina Jurica is a meteorologist for WFTV. But she has another passion –singing. Jurica double majored in atmospheric science and opera performance. She will be leaving central Florida soon but not before one last show.

Many central Floridians may be used to seeing Jurica doing the weather but they may not have seen her on stage. Jurica loves to sing and got a full scholarship to UCLA to sing Opera.

"My dad is a structural engineer and my mom is an opera singer, so I guess that's what happens when they procreate," laughs Jurica.

Her parents are Croatian; she's first generation American. Her musical journey began when she was a kid traveling with her grandfather's band.

"I speak Croatian fluently. I'm teaching it to my four year-old son as well and I just think it's important to stay in touch with your cultural roots," said Jurica.

This month Jurica will perform in a farewell cabaret at the Winter Park Playhouse as a way to say goodbye to the community. Hear more from Jurica in the audio player at the top of this post!