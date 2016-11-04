© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Water Restrictions As Florida's Dry Season Begins

By Amy Green
Published November 4, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
New water restrictions take effect this weekend in central Florida.

The new restrictions take effect Sunday, coinciding with the beginning of Florida's dry season.

Residents with odd-numbered addresses may water their lawns on Saturdays. Those living at even-numbered addresses may water on Sundays.

The day is Tuesday for non-residential addresses.

The restrictions apply throughout the St. Johns River Water Management District area and remain in effect through the first Sunday of March.

The water management district asks residents to reset their sprinkler timers as they turn back their clocks for daylight saving time.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
