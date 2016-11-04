New Water Restrictions As Florida's Dry Season Begins

New water restrictions take effect this weekend in central Florida.

The new restrictions take effect Sunday, coinciding with the beginning of Florida's dry season.

Residents with odd-numbered addresses may water their lawns on Saturdays. Those living at even-numbered addresses may water on Sundays.

The day is Tuesday for non-residential addresses.

The restrictions apply throughout the St. Johns River Water Management District area and remain in effect through the first Sunday of March.

The water management district asks residents to reset their sprinkler timers as they turn back their clocks for daylight saving time.