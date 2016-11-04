© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
National Geographic Explores Mars Mission

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 4, 2016 at 9:13 AM EDT
Cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko drives a simulated Mars rover at Star City. Photo: National Geographic/Phillip Toledano
If you picked up this month’s copy of National Geographic, you’ll see a composite photo of Mars, taken by India’s Mars Orbiter Mission Probe. It’s a sneak peak at what’s to come this month from National Geographic: an in-depth look at colonizing the red planet.

Inside this issue is a cover story titled “Elon Musk Want to Go to Mars.” The piece looks at the challenges of sending humans to Mars, the competing plans between the private space industry and NASA and how the two might work together to accomplish such a feat.

Joining us to talk about the piece is the author of that cover story, Joel Achenbach. Along with contributing to National Geographic, he’s a staff writer at the Washington Post.

