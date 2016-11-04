Launch Delays Quiet Space Coast

Private launch operators SpaceX and United Launch Alliance experienced launch delays but those may soon come to an end.

ULA announced the launch of a next-generation weather satellite is delayed until later this month. The Lockheed-Boeing joint venture says an issue with the Atlas v booster is to blame.

This is the second delay for this mission. Hurricane Matthew also put a pause on that launch. ULA is having the same problem on another Atlas 5 rocket launching from California.

For SpaceX, its Falcon 9 fleet has been grounded since a fueling anomaly cased an explosion on the pad back in September. SpaceX says it’s still working to solve the issue.

founder Elon Musk told CNBC he plans to return to flight mid-December.