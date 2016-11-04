© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Launch Delays Quiet Space Coast

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 4, 2016 at 11:04 AM EDT
GOES-R Atlas V Transport and Lift to Vertical on Stand . Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett
GOES-R Atlas V Transport and Lift to Vertical on Stand . Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett

Private launch operators SpaceX and United Launch Alliance experienced launch delays but those may soon come to an end.

ULA announced the launch of a next-generation weather satellite is delayed until later this month. The Lockheed-Boeing joint venture says an issue with the Atlas v booster is to blame.

This is the second delay for this mission. Hurricane Matthew also put a pause on that launch. ULA is having the same problem on another Atlas 5 rocket  launching from California.

For SpaceX, its Falcon 9 fleet has been grounded since a fueling anomaly cased an explosion on the pad back in September. SpaceX says it’s still working to solve the issue.

founder Elon Musk told CNBC he plans to return to flight mid-December.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
