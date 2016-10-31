© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Family Members Of Pulse Victims Testify As Judge Orders Release Of Shooter's Calls

By Amy Green
Published October 31, 2016 at 10:38 AM EDT

Family members of Pulse victims are asking a judge to rule against the release of 911 calls placed on the night of the mass shooting.

They testified Monday.

Many of the families testified that they supported releasing written transcripts but not the audio from victims inside the night club.

Like Richard Klineburger, who was representing the family of Akyra Murray. At 18 Murray was the youngest Pulse victim.

"This young lady during that time bled out, at least that's what they were told. We don't know what occurred, and it's very important to them to know what occurred."

Media organizations argue the calls will help give a better understanding of what happened on the night of the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

The judge ruled shooter Omar Mateen's calls with law enforcement should be released but said she will rule individually on the remaining 200 calls.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
