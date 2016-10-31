Family Members Of Pulse Victims Testify As Judge Orders Release Of Shooter's Calls

Family members of Pulse victims are asking a judge to rule against the release of 911 calls placed on the night of the mass shooting.

They testified Monday.

Many of the families testified that they supported releasing written transcripts but not the audio from victims inside the night club.

Like Richard Klineburger, who was representing the family of Akyra Murray. At 18 Murray was the youngest Pulse victim.

"This young lady during that time bled out, at least that's what they were told. We don't know what occurred, and it's very important to them to know what occurred."

Media organizations argue the calls will help give a better understanding of what happened on the night of the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

The judge ruled shooter Omar Mateen's calls with law enforcement should be released but said she will rule individually on the remaining 200 calls.