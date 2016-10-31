© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pence: Refocus NASA On Space Exploration

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 31, 2016 at 11:49 AM EDT
20161031_131616-2

Republican Vice Presidential nominee Mike Pence stopped in Cocoa Monday outlining the campaign’s vision for space policy.

Speaking in front of a packed-crowd at the Space Coast Conference Center in Cocoa, Donald Trump running mate Mike Pence told the crowd he watched the 1969 moon-landing on television, envying the work done on Florida’s space coast.

Pence says under a Trump administration America would once again be on the forefront of space exploration.

“I’m especially excited by the fact that Donald Trump already announced that we’re going to re-launch the National Space Policy Council headed by the Vice President of the United States of America,” said Pence. The Space Policy Council would help refocus the US on space exploration.

Governor Pence touted the Trump campaign's investment into the private sector. To explore deep space, said Pence, the US needs to invest in the private space industry.

“We can be more efficient, we can be more effective, we can use space dollars wisely," said Pence. "We’re going to it. We’re going to make the investments. We’re going to create a brighter and boundless future for America and a growing economy on Florida’s Space Coast for generations.”

The Clinton campaign says it would continue the private partnerships with NASA.

