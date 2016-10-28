POTUS Rallies Young, Undecided Voters in Central Florida To Cast Early Ballots for Clinton

President Obama made a trip to central Florida Friday, a key region of the battleground state, where early voting is in full swing. During a visit to the University of Central Florida, the nation's second largest public university, he tailored his message to young, on-the-fence voters, many former Bernie Sanders supporters who have been disillusioned with Washington politics.

He reflected on his past eight years in office, citing marriage equality, economic growth, and health care for all Americans. He called it the whole country’s legacy.

“There is only one candidate in this race who I believe can continue the progress we’ve made and I know that because she’s devoted her life to making America better, and that’s our next president Hillary Clinton,” he said.

President Obama has characterized Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as unfit to sit in the Oval Office.

However, some Trump supporters say they want to see him in office because he would represent an abrupt change from the policies of the Obama administration.

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to stump in Volusia County on Saturday. Trump vice presidential candidate Mike Pence will also pass through central Florida over the weekend with stops in Clearwater and Cocoa.

Nearly 3 million Floridians have already cast ballots, including nearly half-a-million central Floridians.