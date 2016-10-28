Mount Dora Workshop To Focus On Keeping Bears Out Of Neighborhoods

Florida wildlife authorities will host a workshop Friday in Mount Dora looking at how to keep bears out of neighborhoods.

The workshop will focus on teaching residents how to secure their trash, demonstrating how to retrofit trash cans.

Wildlife officials say securing trash is the best way to keep bears out of neighborhoods.

Central Florida is home to state's largest bear population. A few maulings have taken place in the region's neighborhoods over the past couple years.

A bear hunt last year was the state's first in two decades. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted against holding another hunt this year.

The workshop starts at 1 p.m. at the Dora Pines Mobile Home Estates.