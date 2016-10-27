President Obama To Stump For Hillary Clinton In Orlando

Air Force One will land in Orlando Friday carrying President Obama and a message to central Florida voters: cast ballots for Hillary Clinton—and do it early. President Obama will visit the University of Central Florida where he will try to win over undecided voters, some young and disillusioned, by focusing on Clinton’s plan to invest in small businesses and affordable education.

The visit will take place in the thick of Florida’s early voting period. Some half-a-million central Floridians have already cast ballots. President Obama is hoping to drive up that number in favor his former Secretary of State and fellow Democrat.

In past interviews, the President has characterized Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as unfit to sit in the Oval Office.

However, some Trump supporters say they want to see him in office because he would represent an abrupt change from the policies and faces of the Obama administration.

Doors to the public event open at 3 p.m.

President Obama is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m.