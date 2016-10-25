© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longwood Septic Tanks To Be Removed Near Wekiwa Springs

By Amy Green
Published October 25, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Wekiwa Springs State Park. Photo courtesy Wkimedia Commons
Wekiwa Springs State Park. Photo courtesy Wkimedia Commons

Longwood is getting more than $800,000 to replace septic tanks near the Wekiwa Springs.

A hundred septic tanks will be replaced, eliminating some 3,600 pounds of nutrients annually from the Wekiwa Springs.

Orange County rejected similar funding because of concern about cost-effectiveness.

Nutrients from leaking septic tanks and fertilizers are a primary cause for the algae blooms and other problems plaguing Florida's waterways.

The funding comes from the state Department of Environmental Protection and St. Johns River Water Management District.

It's part of a $57 million state investment in springs this fiscal year.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentwekiwa springsseptic tanks
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details