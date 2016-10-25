Longwood Septic Tanks To Be Removed Near Wekiwa Springs

Longwood is getting more than $800,000 to replace septic tanks near the Wekiwa Springs.

A hundred septic tanks will be replaced, eliminating some 3,600 pounds of nutrients annually from the Wekiwa Springs.

Orange County rejected similar funding because of concern about cost-effectiveness.

Nutrients from leaking septic tanks and fertilizers are a primary cause for the algae blooms and other problems plaguing Florida's waterways.

The funding comes from the state Department of Environmental Protection and St. Johns River Water Management District.

It's part of a $57 million state investment in springs this fiscal year.