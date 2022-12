Stephanie Murphy is running for congress in Florida’s 7th district. Murphy, who’s a Democrat, is challenging long serving Republican John Mica.

Redrawn district boundaries have made this district more appealing to the Democrats, but Murphy is a political newcomer. On today’s program we talk to Stephanie Murphy about what her goals are should she win.

We also talked to the incumbent in District 7, US Rep. John Mica. Here's his interview.