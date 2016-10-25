In Sanford, Donald Trump Promises to Repeal Obamacare, Boost Florida Space Industry

With two weeks left until Election Day, Donald Trump is making final rounds in Florida to convince on-the-fence voters to give him a chance. During a visit to Sanford Tuesday afternoon, the Republican presidential candidate took aim at the federal government's recent confirmation that rates for 2017 premiums would go up under Obamacare. Trump promised a complete overhaul of the nation’s health care system under his administration.

“Go back to Obamacare for a second," he said at the rally that drew thousands. "Remember Obama? ‘You can keep your plan. You can keep your doctor.' He said it 28 different times. 'Keep the plan. Keep the doctor. Keep your plan. Keep your doctor.' He lied!”

Trump also pledged tax cuts and boosts to Florida’s space industry, saying under his administration Florida’s space coast would benefit from stronger public-private partnerships. He promised to make NASA deep space missions a top priority.

“This means launching and operating major space assets right here that employ thousands and spur innovation and fuel economic growth. Big deal.”

Trump is expected to speak in Tallahassee Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will appear in Lake Worth and Tampa Wednesday.