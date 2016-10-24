© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Approves Grant For New Homeless Health Clinic

By Abe Aboraya
Published October 24, 2016 at 11:27 AM EDT
The city of Orlando has approved a grant to build a new health clinic for the homeless in West Orlando. (Photo by Bill Dickinson)
The Health Care Center for the Homeless received a grant Monday from the city of Orlando to build another clinic.

The $575,000 grant will allow Health Care Center for the Homeless to buy a building in West Orlando for a new clinic. The non-profit saw nearly 16,000 patients last year at its six locations.

The new clinic would offer primary, dental and behavioral health services to the homeless, as well as a pharmacy. It would also be available for low-income patients.

The non-profit expects to buy the property by next September 2016 and open the new clinic by 2020.

