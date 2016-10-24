Early Voting Kicks Off In Central Florida

Central Floridians have been lining up to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting for the 2016 presidential election. State and local elections are also on the ballot. Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said the first and last day of early voting are usually the busiest.

“When I last checked we were at over 6,300 people had taken advantage of voting in person and put their ballot into the machine today,” said Cowles

The county also started opening up vote by mail ballots this morning. 63,000 ballots were returned. Cowles said nine percent of registered Orange County voters have cast a ballot so far.

Early voting runs through November 6th. Sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find your county's early voting sites here:

