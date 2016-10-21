Spotlight: Ensemble To Honor Naturalist Muir In Central Florida

The National Park Service turns 100 this year, and an unusual quartet is celebrating the centennial Sunday at the Canaveral National Seashore.

The Wisconsin-based "Chance Ensemble" explores the development of the NPS through the eyes of one of its founders, naturalist and writer John Muir.

"We call it a narrative concert; it takes the writings of John Muir and melds it with music that we've written and also some music that's traditional Celtic music because of Muir's roots," said Chance Ensemble co-founder and cellist Ed Willett.

He told 90.7’s Nicole Creston the performance follows Muir’s life, from his birth in Scotland to his role in shaping the modern conservation movement.