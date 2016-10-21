Slideshow: Pulse Canvas Unveiling Draws Hundreds – Inside Pulse's Fence

Hundreds gathered at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando last night to mark the unveiling of canvas honoring the victims.

This was the first time the public has been able to get inside the fence surround Pulse since the June 12 mass shooting. Victim’s families, survivors and the general public were allowed through the fence for the mural’s unveiling.

Survivors of the shooting penned notes to loved ones and added to the mural, as the Orlando Gay Chorus sang.

“It was also the first time a lot of us have been inside this fence," said Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan. "So it was very emotional, I know it was emotional for me. There were a lot of family members here.”