Intersection Sessions: Captains of April

Captains of April are an Orlando band whose influences range from Johnny Marr to Cage the Elephant.

Guitarist James Sims, vocalist Chris Erwin, bass player Mateo Velez and drummer Tristian Smith unplug their amps for an acoustic set at WMFE.

Erwin says there's a wealth of talented bands in Central Florida.

"I'm always excited to go see a local show," says Erwin.

"Every time we schedule a show there's a new band on the ticket, someone we get to meet and have fun on the stage with."

Captains of April perform three original songs: Molly, Jones and Breaking Glass.

https://soundcloud.com/90-7-wmfe/sets/captains-of-april