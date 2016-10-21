© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Amendment One & Solar Power In Florida

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 21, 2016 at 6:50 AM EDT
On the ballot voters will decide the fate of another solar amendment:  Amendment 1. Backers say it will promote solar power in the Sunshine State and protect consumers from scams and unfair subsidies. But opponents say it’s an attempt by utility companies to choke off rooftop solar.

In a speech, Sal Nuzzo, policy director of the James Madison Institute in Tallahassee used the phrase ‘political jiu jitsu’ in describing Amendment 1.

Are voters being duped, or does Amendment 1 protect them from solar scams as its backers claim?

Southern Alliance for Clean Energy executive director Stephen Smith and Consumers for Smart Solar board member Screven Watson join Intersection to discuss the amendment.

Matthew Peddie
