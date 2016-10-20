Latino Evangelicals Unpredictable In Swing State Florida

Florida is home to the 3rd largest Latino population in the nation. A key demographic in this swing state: Latino Evangelical voters. Thursday, Latino USA’s Maria Hinojosa will host an Orlando-area eventto talk about voter engagement.

This comes on the heels of a recent PBS segment, "America By The Numbers with Maria Hinojosa," 2016 election special “The New Deciders.”

One in four Florida residents is Latino.

"The election story of 2016 could turn out to be the Latino voters, not just of Florida, but the Latino and Latina voters of central Florida," said Hinojosa.

And as a web-only extra, here's Hinojosa talking about her experience at Iglesia El Calvario, a central Florida bilingual mega church:

