© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

King Tides Hitting Central Florida's Beaches

By Crystal Chavez
Published October 20, 2016 at 10:45 AM EDT
Screenshot of Volusia County's New Smyrna Beach Cam.
Screenshot of Volusia County's New Smyrna Beach Cam.

King tide is a general term for the highest tides of the year, which happen in the fall. National Weather Service Meteorologist Tony Cristaldi said king tides are pushing more water onto our beaches just slammed by the hurricane.

“You know the beaches are in pretty bad shape from Hurricane Matthew, so you have a combination of factors that are really putting a one-two punch on the Volusia and Brevard beaches,” said Cristaldi.

Beach erosion is leaving jagged sand areas for beach goers. In the water, king tides coupled with strong winds over the past week have caused choppy surf and high breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet.

King tides usually start to wane in November.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details